Morocco's Trade Deficit Narrows By 17.9 Pct As Of July

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:34 PM

RABAT, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Morocco's trade deficit narrowed by 17.9 percent year on year to over 13.8 billion U.S. Dollars as of July, the country's foreign exchange regulator said on Thursday.

According to the report, Morocco's imports increased by 23.2 percent to 20.

5 billion dollars in the first seven months this year, while exports surged by 21 percent to 34.3 billion dollars.

The automotive sector topped Morocco's exports at 5.4 billion Dollar, up 38 percent, while energy imports rose by 26 percent at 4.5 billion dollars.

The foreign direct investments in Morocco rose by 9 percent year on year to 1.24 billion dollars, between January and July, the report added.

