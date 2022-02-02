Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25 percent to 22.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, the foreign exchange regulator reported on Tuesday

RABAT, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) --:Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25 percent to 22.1 billion U.S. Dollars in 2021, the foreign exchange regulator reported on Tuesday.

In 2021, Morocco's imports increased by 24.5 percent year-on-year to 57.

9 billion dollars, while its exports reached 35.8 billion dollars, up by 24.3 percent, the report said.

Energy imports rose sharply by 51 percent to 8.2 billion dollars, it added.

The report also said that the net inflow of foreign direct investments to Morocco recorded an increase of 20.5 percent to 2.19 billion dollars in 2021.