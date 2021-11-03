UrduPoint.com

Morocco's Trade Deficit Up 25.5 Pct In Sept

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:05 PM

Morocco's trade deficit up 25.5 pct in Sept

Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25.5 percent year-on-year to 151.84 billion dirhams (about 17 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of September, the Moroccan foreign exchange regulator said Tuesday

RABAT, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25.5 percent year-on-year to 151.84 billion Dirhams (about 17 billion U.S. Dollars) by the end of September, the Moroccan foreign exchange regulator said Tuesday.

Morocco's exports reached 230.43 billion dirhams (about 25.34 billion dollars), up by 22.1 percent year-on-year, while the imports rose by 23.4 percent to reach 382.

27 billion dirhams (about 42.04 billion dollars), the Exchange Control Office was quoted by the Moroccan news Agency (MAP) as saying in a release.

The rise in imports was due to higher prices of energy products, up by 36.8 percent, and of capital goods, up by 13 percent, the office said.

The Moroccan exports of the pharmaceutical industry climbed by 26 percent, while those of the automotive sector went up by 16.4 percent during the same period, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Same September Industry Billion

Recent Stories

PNCA organizes puppet show at 'Lok Mela'

PNCA organizes puppet show at 'Lok Mela'

2 minutes ago
 NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safet ..

NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safety

3 minutes ago
 Presidents Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via ..

Presidents Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via video

3 minutes ago
 Effective measures to curb poaching in KP help bri ..

Effective measures to curb poaching in KP help bringing cheer pheasant back into ..

3 minutes ago
 NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ..

NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ascends 2 positions to stand a ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.