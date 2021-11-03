UrduPoint.com

Morocco's Trade Deficit Up 25.5 Pct In Sept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:28 PM

Morocco's trade deficit up 25.5 pct in Sept

Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25.5 percent year-on-year to 151.84 billion dirhams (about 17 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of September, the Moroccan foreign exchange regulator said Tuesday

RABAT, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25.5 percent year-on-year to 151.84 billion Dirhams (about 17 billion U.S. Dollars) by the end of September, the Moroccan foreign exchange regulator said Tuesday.

Morocco's exports reached 230.43 billion dirhams (about 25.34 billion dollars), up by 22.1 percent year-on-year, while the imports rose by 23.4 percent to reach 382.

27 billion dirhams (about 42.04 billion dollars), the Exchange Control Office was quoted by the Moroccan news Agency (MAP) as saying in a release.

The rise in imports was due to higher prices of energy products, up by 36.8 percent, and of capital goods, up by 13 percent, the office said.

The Moroccan exports of the pharmaceutical industry climbed by 26 percent, while those of the automotive sector went up by 16.4 percent during the same period, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Same September Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for ..

Business leaders to gather at Expo 2020 Dubai for GMIS2021

13 minutes ago
 UAE flag a symbol of our union, source of our prid ..

UAE flag a symbol of our union, source of our pride, sovereignty: Fujairah Ruler

14 minutes ago
 Australia hoping not to rely on rivals England at ..

Australia hoping not to rely on rivals England at World Cup

2 minutes ago
 KP govt starts scholarship worth Rs. 290 M for gra ..

KP govt starts scholarship worth Rs. 290 M for graduates of technical education

2 minutes ago
 UK Road-Blocking Climate Protesters Face Two Years ..

UK Road-Blocking Climate Protesters Face Two Years in Prison

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Parliament Amended Law on Oligarchs, It ..

Ukraine's Parliament Amended Law on Oligarchs, It Can Be Submitted to Zelenskyy

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.