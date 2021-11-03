(@FahadShabbir)

Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25.5 percent year-on-year to 151.84 billion dirhams (about 17 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of September, the Moroccan foreign exchange regulator said Tuesday

RABAT, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Morocco's trade deficit increased by 25.5 percent year-on-year to 151.84 billion Dirhams (about 17 billion U.S. Dollars) by the end of September, the Moroccan foreign exchange regulator said Tuesday.

Morocco's exports reached 230.43 billion dirhams (about 25.34 billion dollars), up by 22.1 percent year-on-year, while the imports rose by 23.4 percent to reach 382.

27 billion dirhams (about 42.04 billion dollars), the Exchange Control Office was quoted by the Moroccan news Agency (MAP) as saying in a release.

The rise in imports was due to higher prices of energy products, up by 36.8 percent, and of capital goods, up by 13 percent, the office said.

The Moroccan exports of the pharmaceutical industry climbed by 26 percent, while those of the automotive sector went up by 16.4 percent during the same period, it added.