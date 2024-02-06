Morocco's Unemployment Rate Hits 13 Pct In 2023
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Morocco's unemployment rate rose to 13 percent in 2023, up from 11.8 percent in 2022, the kingdom's national statistics office said on Monday
RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) -- Morocco's unemployment rate rose to 13 percent in 2023, up from 11.8 percent in 2022, the kingdom's national statistics office said on Monday.
The number of unemployed people hit 1.58 million in 2023, up from 1.44 million in 2022, the High Commission for Planning (HCP) said in a press release.
The unemployment rate in rural regions increased from 5.2 percent in 2022 to 6.3 percent in 2023, while the unemployment rate in urban areas increased from 15.8 percent to 16.8 percent.
Part of the job losses is due to the severe drought Morocco is experiencing for the sixth consecutive year, a big threat to the Primary sector that generates 12 percent of the country's GDP.
Recent Stories
38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points
UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day
Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French people': prosecutor
Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul
SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic f ..
Kabaddi tournament played
China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces
Three siblings die in roof collapse incident
Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations ..
Election campaign deadline announced
SP Investigation assesses security at Karak polling stations
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points2 minutes ago
-
SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic finance2 minutes ago
-
Taiwan chip giant TSMC announces second Japan plant26 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 02 paisa against dollar44 minutes ago
-
Meat, meat products worth of $239.711 mln exported in 06 months3 hours ago
-
Pakistan garments exports to China rise by 3% in 20233 hours ago
-
Pakistan garments exports to China rise by 3% in 20234 hours ago
-
Nintendo ups net profit forecast on weak yen, steady Switch sales4 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by 300 to Rs.215,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai surge on China hope but mixed day for markets44 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns US $280m from travel services' export in Jul-Nov5 hours ago