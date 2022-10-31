UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Ankara Discussing Gas Hub Establishment At Expert Level - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Moscow, Ankara Discussing Gas Hub Establishment at Expert Level - Russian Ambassador

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russian and Turkish experts are already at work to explore ways to establish a gas hub meant to redirect gas from the Nord Stream pipelines to the TurkStream, Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexei Yerkhov told Turkish newspaper Dunya in an interview published on Monday.

"As far as I am concerned, our countries are discussing this issue now at the expert level. The details are certainly important here. We will be informed as soon as the agreements are reached," Yerkhov said.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. This is three times less than what four lines of Nord Stream 1 and 2, damaged in October, would have delivered.

Before Russia shut Nord Stream 1 down in August, citing maintenance, it carried 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe under the Baltic Sea. Nord Stream 2 has never been put into operation, as Germany halted the certification process last year.

On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

