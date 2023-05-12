UrduPoint.com

Moscow Approves Russia-China Agreement On Gas Supplies Via Far East

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Moscow Approves Russia-China Agreement on Gas Supplies Via Far East

The Russian government on Friday approved the Moscow-Beijing agreement on gas supplies via the Far Eastern route

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Russian government on Friday approved the Moscow-Beijing agreement on gas supplies via the Far Eastern route.

"The Russian government decides to approve the agreement ... on cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies from Russia to China along the Far Eastern route, signed in Moscow and Beijing on January 31, 2023," the document, published on Russia's official legal portal, read.

