Moscow Assured Chisinau Of Additional Gas Supplies In October - Moldovan Official

Moscow Assured Chisinau of Additional Gas Supplies in October - Moldovan Official

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) Moscow has assured that Russian energy giant Gazprom will arrange additional gas supplies to Moldova in October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Saturday.

Last week, the Moldovan government declared an "alarm mode" over gas shortages, with electricity disruptions, which could serve as a prelude to a full-blown state of emergency. According to Chisinau, the country received only 67% of the necessary gas volume this month.

"During the talks, the Russian side has assured us that Gazprom will immediately supply additional volumes of gas in October ... We hope that these volumes will be delivered to Moldova in the near future," Spinu wrote on Facebook after returning from Moscow.

Russia agreed to increase daily supplies by 5 million cubic meters (176.5 million cubic feet), he said.

At the same time, the politician noted that Gazprom offered Moldova to buy gas at a higher price than it proposed to other countries in the region.

"The proposal that Gazprom is now putting forward is unprofitable for our citizens.

The price of the proposal, which consists of financial and non-financial conditions, including the repayment of the historic debt in a short time, is higher than the proposals on the international gas markets. Moldova cannot agree to pay for gas at a higher price than all other states in the region," Spinu added.

In this regard, Chisinau wants to hold a new round of negotiations with Gazprom but, at the same time, will continue looking for alternate suppliers to diversify gas supply sources, the official noted.

On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Moldova for the supply of gas for one month. Gas prices have surged to $790 per 1,000 cubic meters with Moldova's average purchase price in 2021 at $200 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The sides have launched talks on a new long-term deal last summer. Earlier this week, media reported, citing a source close to the talks, that Russia offered Moldova a fair market price of gas with an additional discount of 25% provided that Chisinau will pay its $700 million debt, but Chisinau insisted on halving the price.

