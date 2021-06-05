Moscow, Belgrade Resume Negotiations on SSJ100 Aircraft at SPIEF - Trade Ministry

Russia and Serbia at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) returned to the issue of the deal on the acquisition of the Serbian side of the SSJ100 aircraft, also known as Sukhoi Superjet 100, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russia and Serbia at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) returned to the issue of the deal on the acquisition of the Serbian side of the SSJ100 aircraft, also known as Sukhoi Superjet 100, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov attended the meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov and his Serbian counterpart on the bilateral intergovernmental committee, Serbian minister for innovations Nenad Popovic.

"During the meeting, the parties also discussed the deal being worked out on the acquisition of the Superjet aircraft by the Serbian side," the ministry said in a statement.

The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane with a capacity of up to 98 passengers and a distance of up to 2,470 miles.

The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.

In October 2019,� the countries discussed the upgrade of the fleet of Serbian national air carrier Air Serbia with Russia's Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. In addition, according to the Russian government, Belgrade voiced interest in medium-range MC-21s during the negotiations.

Last year, Borisov said that Moscow and Belgrade planned to return to discussing the deliveries of SSJ100 aircraft to the Serbian leadership and eight aircraft to Air Serbia company in the summer when a new government is formed in Serbia.

The SPIEF-2021 edition is held on June 2-5 in person. The Rossiya Segodnya international news agency is a SPIEF media partner.