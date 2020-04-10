Moscow Businesses to Receive $338Mln Support Amid Pandemic - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow businesses will be allocated 25 billion rubles ($338.2 million) amid difficulties they are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian capital's economic response center said on Friday.

"Moscow businesses will receive 25 billion rubles in support.

Key support measures include: partial compensation of expenses related to lease and taxes (over 13 billion rubles), and tax deferral (around 11.5 billion rubles),'" the center wrote on Telegram.

"In addition, decisions of the Russian government are also implemented in the city. This amount of money does not include measures for supporting demand, for example, increased redundancy award," the center specified.