UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - Kremlin Spokesman

Moscow can see global energy markets stabilizing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is in touch with OPEC+ colleagues, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow can see global energy markets stabilizing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is in touch with OPEC+ colleagues, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday.

"Minister Novak is in touch with his counterparts from other countries, he is in close touch," Peskov told reporters when asked when OPEC+ meeting would take place.

"In general, we can see stabilization on the international energy markets . And I repeat, Novak is in contact with his colleagues, we do not believe we can make any other announcements at this time," the spokesman added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Market From

Recent Stories

Russia Focuses on Victory Parade Invitations for C ..

5 minutes ago

&#039;Sharjah Public Works&#039; completes two ser ..

25 minutes ago

Protests in Washington Continue for 6th Day As 3 M ..

29 minutes ago

Two US Police Officers Suspended After Attacking A ..

29 minutes ago

Putin Not Planning Contacts With OPEC+ Colleagues ..

29 minutes ago

Keel Laying Of 1St Milgem Class Corvette For Pakis ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.