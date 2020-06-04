Moscow Can See Global Energy Markets Stabilizing - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow can see global energy markets stabilizing, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is in touch with OPEC+ colleagues, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Thursday.

"Minister Novak is in touch with his counterparts from other countries, he is in close touch," Peskov told reporters when asked when OPEC+ meeting would take place.

"In general, we can see stabilization on the international energy markets . And I repeat, Novak is in contact with his colleagues, we do not believe we can make any other announcements at this time," the spokesman added.