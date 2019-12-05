Moscow Chamber of Commerce Calls on Indian Business to Boost Contacts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) calls on Indian business to boost economic relations between Russia and India, MCCI Vice President Suren Vardanyan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) calls on Indian business to boost economic relations between Russia and India , MCCI Vice President Suren Vardanyan said on Thursday.

"I believe that our peoples, in addition to cultural friendship, need to have a strong economic platform. From my point of view, both the Russians and the Indians are creators. Let us do something together. I urge medium and small companies to launch more substantive cooperation on projects. We have signed over 140 agreements. And what is the result? Today is the time to move on to specific projects.

The MCCI has been ready for that for a long time. The commission for cooperation with India [is ready] too. Let us take specific steps," Vardanyan said at the Russian-Indian business dialogue, held in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He pointed out the lack of business ties between Russian and Indian small and medium companies, especially in the IT sphere.

Russia and India have been successfully developing economic and defense industry cooperation for decades.