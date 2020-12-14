UrduPoint.com
Moscow City's Economy May Fully Recover In One Year After Lifting COVID-19 Curbs- Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Moscow City's Economy May Fully Recover in One Year After Lifting COVID-19 Curbs- Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) All the sectors of the Russian capital's economy affected by coronavirus-related restrictions may recover within one year, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Economic Policy and Development Kirill Purtov said on Monday.

"In general, I would like to note that with lifting restrictions [introduced in May to curb COVID-19], the economy is recovering rather quickly and actively, and we can expect the recovery of all industries within a year if the situation stabilizes," Purtov said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and Implementation of National Projects under the Moscow Government.

The council set up at the initiative of the Russian capital's government aims at developing new approaches to shaping the economy of the future in close cooperation with the city's businesses and expert communities. To boost the economy, the council members intend to use the positive experience of interacting between the city's response center and businesses during the pandemic, which resulted in four packages of implemented measures to support Moscow's business totaling 87.9 billion rubles ($1.2 billion).

