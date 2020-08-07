UrduPoint.com
Moscow Concerned About Lack Of Int'l Reaction To Information On US-Syrian Kurds Oil Deal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Moscow Concerned About Lack of Int'l Reaction to Information on US-Syrian Kurds Oil Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Moscow is concerned about the lack of reaction from the international community to the information on the US agreement with the Syrian Kurds on oil production in northeastern Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Last week, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that an American oil firm had secured a deal to modernize oil fields controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The name of the company has not been revealed.

"We express deep concern and regret about these arbitrary and unlawful actions, as well as the lack of proper response from the international community," the statement said.

According to the information available to the ministry, the company in question is Delta Crescent Energy.

In addition, as part of the deal, the US side is going to transfer two mobile oil refining stations to the self-proclaimed Kurdish administration, which are supposedly designed to reduce damage to the environment from oil products leaks.

"We talk about systematic violations by Washington of the norms of international law and international humanitarian law, and its obligations as an occupying power. Moreover, the US administration has once again demonstrated obvious disregard for the UN Charter and the decisions of the Security Council and the General Assembly on infallible respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria that is a UN member state," the ministry said.

