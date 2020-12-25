Moscow Contributes Over $2Mln to ICRC to Address Karabakh Humanitarian Needs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russia has contributed 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million Dollars) to the budget of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for addressing humanitarian problems in Nagorno-Karabakh, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

"In line with the decision of the Russian government, a voluntary contribution in the amount of 2 million Swiss francs was made to the ICRC budget to cover costs associated with the implementation of measures for settling humanitarian consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.