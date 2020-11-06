Moscow Court Orders Bank Hostage Taker to Undergo Psychiatric Treatment

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) A Moscow court decided to send the attacker who took hostages in a Moscow bank in May for compulsory treatment in a psychiatric hospital, Russia's Investigative Committee said Friday.

On the afternoon of May 23, a man entered the Alfa Bank branch on Zemlyanoy Val Street in Moscow. In the waiting area, he informed those present that the premises were boobytrapped.

He took displaying device with an activation button and began to put forward various demands. The man was detained in a special operation shortly thereafter and all the hostages were released.

The man was found in need of treatment after a forensic psychiatric examination.

The investigative Committee in May published a video where the man admits to his guilt but says he took the hostages to "find out the truth."