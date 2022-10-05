Moscow Discusses With Myanmar LNG Supplies to Southeast Asian Country - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Moscow is discussing with Naypyidaw liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the Southeast Asian country, as well as the possibility of involving Russian companies in the modernization of the country's oil refining complex, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, told Sputnik.

"Russia and Myanmar are also developing cooperation in the energy sector. The supply of Russian energy carriers to Myanmar, including oil products and liquefied natural gas, is on the agenda. The possibility of involving Russian companies in the modernization of the country's oil refining complex is being explored," Nozdrev said.

Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik last month that his country started buying Russian oil products and is ready to pay for deliveries in rubles.