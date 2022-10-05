UrduPoint.com

Moscow Discusses With Myanmar LNG Supplies To Southeast Asian Country - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Moscow Discusses With Myanmar LNG Supplies to Southeast Asian Country - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Moscow is discussing with Naypyidaw liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the Southeast Asian country, as well as the possibility of involving Russian companies in the modernization of the country's oil refining complex, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, told Sputnik.

"Russia and Myanmar are also developing cooperation in the energy sector. The supply of Russian energy carriers to Myanmar, including oil products and liquefied natural gas, is on the agenda. The possibility of involving Russian companies in the modernization of the country's oil refining complex is being explored," Nozdrev said.

Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said in an interview with Sputnik last month that his country started buying Russian oil products and is ready to pay for deliveries in rubles.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Oil Naypyidaw Myanmar Gas Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

52 minutes ago
 White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

10 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

10 hours ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

10 hours ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.