Moscow Doubts Ukraine Will Stop Russian Gas Transit - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Moscow doubts Ukraine will stop transiting Russian gas, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Department of Economic Cooperation of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"We will be able to fulfill all obligations [on gas supplies to Europe], but this does not mean that we are rejecting transit through Ukraine.

If Ukraine does not want to pump our gas through its territory, which I doubt, then we can probably do without it. But, as far as I know, there is no talk about this yet," Birichevsky said.