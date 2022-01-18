UrduPoint.com

Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% On Tuesday, Largest One-Day Drop During Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Largest One-Day Drop During Pandemic

The Russian stock market slumped 6.5% on Tuesday, the largest drop since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The Russian stock market slumped 6.5% on Tuesday, the largest drop since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

The ruble-denominated Moscow Exchange index fell 6.5% in main trading session to 3,328.94 points, while the US dollar-denominated RTS index was down 7.29% to 1,367.45 points. This is the highest drop since March 12, 2020, when the Moscow Exchange index fell by 8.28%, and the RTS was down 11.03%.

