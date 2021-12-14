- Home
- Moscow Exchange Index Falls Below 3,400 Points During Morning Trading 1st Time Since March
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Moscow Exchange index shortly fell below 3,400 points during morning trading on Tuesday - for the first time since March, according to trading data.
The index dropped to 3,352.53 points on the preservation of geopolitical risks and deterioration of the situation in external markets, then rose above 3,400 points again.