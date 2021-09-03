Moscow Exchange Index Tops 4,000 Points First Time Ever

The Russian stock market closed the week in green at an all-time high above 4,000 points, trading data showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Russian stock market closed the week in green at an all-time high above 4,000 points, trading data showed.

By the close of the main trading session, the ruble-denominated index of the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) increased by 0.27% to 4,001.70 points, and the dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.44% to 1734.16 points.

Over the week, the MOEX index grew by 2.94%, and the RTS by 4.2%.