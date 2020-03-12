Moscow Exchange Rate Falls to Lowest Since January 2019 as Coronavirus Declared Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's stock markets plunged upon opening Thursday on the back of a pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization, with the Moscow Exchange index falling below 2,400 for the first time since January 2019.

By 10:40 a.m.

Moscow time (7:40 GMT), the MOEX index was 4.3 percent in the red - at 2,386 points - while the RTS index fell by 6.4 percent with 1,015 points.

The downturn mirrors markets across the globe that opened to turbulence amid coronavirus pandemic that has reached over 110 countries and if stifling economic activity in unpredictable ways.