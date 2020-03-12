UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Exchange Rate Falls To Lowest Since January 2019 As Coronavirus Declared Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:29 PM

Moscow Exchange Rate Falls to Lowest Since January 2019 as Coronavirus Declared Pandemic

Russia's stock markets plunged upon opening Thursday on the back of a pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization, with the Moscow Exchange index falling below 2,400 for the first time since January 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russia's stock markets plunged upon opening Thursday on the back of a pandemic declaration by the World Health Organization, with the Moscow Exchange index falling below 2,400 for the first time since January 2019.

By 10:40 a.m.

Moscow time (7:40 GMT), the MOEX index was 4.3 percent in the red - at 2,386 points - while the RTS index fell by 6.4 percent with 1,015 points.

The downturn mirrors markets across the globe that opened to turbulence amid coronavirus pandemic that has reached over 110 countries and if stifling economic activity in unpredictable ways.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exchange Moscow Russia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange January 2019 Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Face foundation starts traditional dance classes

1 minute ago

M&HP Sukkur to celebrate Pakistan Day

1 minute ago

Peru Nurses Association to Hold National Strike in ..

1 minute ago

Legendary poet 'Habib Jalib' remembred

1 minute ago

UAE urges citizens to refrain from travelling to I ..

30 minutes ago

Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions to help ensure ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.