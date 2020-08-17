UrduPoint.com
Moscow Exchange Will Start Trading In 19 US Stocks On August 24, Apple Stocks On Sept 7

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

The Moscow Exchange will start trading in shares of 19 US companies on August 24, and in Apple shares on September 7, the trading platform said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The Moscow Exchange will start trading in shares of 19 US companies on August 24, and in Apple shares on September 7, the trading platform said on Monday.

"In accordance with the listing rules of PJSC Moscow Exchange, the Chairman of the Management board on August 17, 2020 decided to determine August 24, 2020 as the date of the start of trading of the following securities: microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, McDonald's, Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet (Google's parent company), ExxonMobil, Boeing, Intel, AT&T, Pfizer, visa, Netflix, Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard, Walt Disney, AMD, Mastercard," the statement says.

In addition, it was decided to define September 7 as the start date of trading of Apple shares, the exchange also said.

