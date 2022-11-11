UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects 2% Decline In City's Economy By End Of 2022 - Deputy Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Moscow Expects 2% Decline in City's Economy by End of 2022 - Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Economic decline in Moscow will reach 2% by the end of 2022, with the largest investment projects successfully withstanding financial shocks, Vladimir Efimov, Deputy Mayor of the Russian capital city for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations, said on Friday.

"At the moment, taking into account the dynamics in industry, and the dynamics in the consumer sector as well as financial sector, we plan that the economic decline in the city will be about 2%," Efimov said told Russian television channel RBC.

The official also said that inflation in the city would reach 12%.

"In general, if we talk about the economy, it inspires conservative optimism at the moment.

The situation is not super good, but most industries have evened out and many have even grown significantly compared with last year," Efimov added.

The investment climate in Moscow can be considered "favorable" since all planned investment projects were implemented in full, the deputy mayor added.

"We even see a positive trend ” the volume of investment is more than 4%. And this year we expect an unprecedented number of investments ” about 5.3 trillion rubles ($87.5 billion)," Efimov said.

The official also said that more than 36,000 Moscow-based companies received $1.6 billion worth of support from the city.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin TV All From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lif ..

What are key factors Pakistan need to focus to lift T20 World Cup 2022 trophy?

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

Imran Khan's security tightened after threat alert

2 hours ago
 Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

4 hours ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

5 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

6 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.