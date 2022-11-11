MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Economic decline in Moscow will reach 2% by the end of 2022, with the largest investment projects successfully withstanding financial shocks, Vladimir Efimov, Deputy Mayor of the Russian capital city for Economic Policy and Property and Land Relations, said on Friday.

"At the moment, taking into account the dynamics in industry, and the dynamics in the consumer sector as well as financial sector, we plan that the economic decline in the city will be about 2%," Efimov said told Russian television channel RBC.

The official also said that inflation in the city would reach 12%.

"In general, if we talk about the economy, it inspires conservative optimism at the moment.

The situation is not super good, but most industries have evened out and many have even grown significantly compared with last year," Efimov added.

The investment climate in Moscow can be considered "favorable" since all planned investment projects were implemented in full, the deputy mayor added.

"We even see a positive trend ” the volume of investment is more than 4%. And this year we expect an unprecedented number of investments ” about 5.3 trillion rubles ($87.5 billion)," Efimov said.

The official also said that more than 36,000 Moscow-based companies received $1.6 billion worth of support from the city.