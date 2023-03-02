UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects G20 Summit To Partially Mitigate Risks To Economic Stability Posed By West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Moscow Expects G20 Summit to Partially Mitigate Risks to Economic Stability Posed by West

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Russia expects that the G20 summit in New Delhi in September will at least partially mitigate the risks posed to economic stability by the "selfish policy" of the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will continue to make a significant contribution to ensuring economic stability. We are open to an equal dialogue in the G20. We hope that the Delhi summit in September this year will at least partially mitigate the risks posed by the selfish policy of the West," Lavrov said at a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

