Moscow Expects Prospects For Int'l Economic Cooperation With Kabul After Gov't Formation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Moscow Expects Prospects for Int'l Economic Cooperation with Kabul After Gov't Formation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Moscow expects new prospects for international economic cooperation with Kabul after the formation of government structures in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid has said that Russia, as well as other countries, could launch economic projects in Afghanistan and invest in the country.

"In the future, as new structures of state power are formed, we expect the opening of prospects for international economic cooperation with Kabul," the ministry said.

The diplomats noted that Moscow took part in major economic projects in Afghanistan "during Soviet times."

"The positive experience of such interaction can create a foundation for future cooperation," the ministry added.

