Moscow Expects Volume Of Russian Budget's Lost Oil, Gas Revenues In May To By Over $103Mln

Published May 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Expects Volume of Russian Budget's Lost Oil, Gas Revenues in May to By Over $103Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The amount of lost oil and gas revenues of Russia's budget is expected to be 8.1 billion rubles ($103.3 million) in May, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the Federal budget is projected in May 2023 in the amount of -8.1 billion rubles.

The deviation of actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues in April 2023 amounted to -32.4 billion rubles," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the total amount of funds allocated for the sale of foreign Currency is 40.4 billion rubles, the ministry said, adding that operations will be carried out from May 10, 2023 to June 6, 2023, with the daily volume of foreign currency sales being equivalent to 2.0 billion rubles.

