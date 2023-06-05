UrduPoint.com

Moscow Expects Volume Of Russian Budget's Lost Oil, Gas Revenues In June To Exceed $542Mln

Moscow Expects Volume of Russian Budget's Lost Oil, Gas Revenues in June to Exceed $542Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The amount of lost oil and gas revenues of Russia's budget is expected to be 44 billion rubles ($542 million) in June, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the Federal budget is projected in June 2023 in the amount of -44.

0 billion rubles. The deviation of actually received oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues in May 2023 amounted to -30.6 billion rubles," the statement read.

Additionally, the total amount of funds allocated for the sale of foreign Currency is 74.6 billion rubles, the ministry added.

