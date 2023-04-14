Moscow Expects World Bank to Fully Restore Cooperation With Russia - Marshavin

Moscow expects the World Bank to fully revive its cooperation with Russia, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Moscow expects the World Bank to fully revive its cooperation with Russia, World Bank Group Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

"Last year, the World Bank suspended most of its joint initiatives with us. We proceed from the fact that over time, the World Bank will return to full cooperation with our country. As it is known, Russia is not and does not seek to become a borrower from the World Bank," Marshavin said.

The official said that Russia's task is to support the countries of Central Asia, Africa and other regions together with the World Bank to master advanced methods of combating poverty, including the use of Russian technologies.

"Work in this format will, we hope, develop as the World Bank management realizes the futility of Western attempts to isolate Russia," Marshavin said, adding that the opinions expressed are his own and do not reflect the World Bank's position.