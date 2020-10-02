UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Gov't Brings Business Support Package To Almost $1.16Bln Amid Pandemic - Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Gov't Brings Business Support Package to Almost $1.16Bln Amid Pandemic - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Moscow government has increased the businesses support package by almost 5 billion rubles, bringing it to almost 90 billion rubles ($1.16 billion) in total, Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov told Sputnik in an interview.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has earlier approved four packages of measures to support businesses operating in the Russian capital amid the pandemic. This includes several dozens assistance tools worth over 85 billion rubles, such as rent payment holidays, tax exemptions, grants and stabilization loans.

"If we sum up all the business support measures implemented during the pandemic, it would amount to almost 90 billion rubles.

As of today, enterprises have benefited from support worth almost 50 percent of this sum of money," Efimov said.

The support measures largely consist of grants, the deputy mayor specified.

"These are the grants that we currently pay to enterprises as a compensation for the payment of property and land taxes ” to shopping malls that have reduced rent for their tenants, and the money we pay to small businesses to subsidize the interest rate. As for deferrals and land loan rental charges exemptions, this has been provided to enterprises semi-automatically, they have already taken advantage of these benefits," Efimov explained.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Business Moscow Russia Holidays Rent Vladimir Putin Money All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 15 deaths, 625 new cases of Covid ..

13 minutes ago

President Trump, his wife test positive for Covid- ..

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 2, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Palau President on Nation ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.