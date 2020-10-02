MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Moscow government has increased the businesses support package by almost 5 billion rubles, bringing it to almost 90 billion rubles ($1.16 billion) in total, Deputy Mayor for Economic Policy Vladimir Efimov told Sputnik in an interview.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has earlier approved four packages of measures to support businesses operating in the Russian capital amid the pandemic. This includes several dozens assistance tools worth over 85 billion rubles, such as rent payment holidays, tax exemptions, grants and stabilization loans.

"If we sum up all the business support measures implemented during the pandemic, it would amount to almost 90 billion rubles.

As of today, enterprises have benefited from support worth almost 50 percent of this sum of money," Efimov said.

The support measures largely consist of grants, the deputy mayor specified.

"These are the grants that we currently pay to enterprises as a compensation for the payment of property and land taxes ” to shopping malls that have reduced rent for their tenants, and the money we pay to small businesses to subsidize the interest rate. As for deferrals and land loan rental charges exemptions, this has been provided to enterprises semi-automatically, they have already taken advantage of these benefits," Efimov explained.