MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Moscow city government is working extensively to support domestic and international businesses that operate in the Russian capital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sergey Cheremin, the head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, said on Friday.

During a panel at the RussiaTALK Online 2020 forum, Cheremin said that Moscow city officials had reached out and contacted the heads of embassies and other diplomatic missions in the Russian capital with the goal of supporting businesses.

"As the Moscow government, we also try to communicate with all business communities, and I'm really grateful to the head of the European mission in Moscow that we organized interaction with different embassies, heads of diplomatic missions, trade chambers. We are very open and we try to show our, let's say, openness, not only to Russian companies but also to support companies with foreign direct investment," Cheremin remarked.

Moscow city officials are expecting to see a decline in foreign direct investment in 2020, Cheremin stated, but he also cited the ongoing presence of international companies in many of the Russian capital's large-scale infrastructure projects, as well as the growing cooperation in the distribution of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease.

"For sure, we will see the decline of FDI [foreign direct investment] this year, but nevertheless, most of Moscow government's partners at the highest level, from all around the world, continue to cooperate on big projects, in infrastructure projects, in social projects, and we're happy that we even started cooperation in the field of providing the population and countries with our vaccine that is already issued," Cheremin stated.

The number of new positive tests for the coronavirus disease in Moscow announced on Friday was 2,704, up from 1,050 on September 24. Despite the rise, Cheremin said that closing restaurants and small businesses at this stage would have the resulting effect of impacting some of Russia's largest companies.

"If we close, for example, nowadays again all the restaurants, small enterprises which provide services. Sooner or later that will damage also giants like Gazprom, Lukoil or others, because consumption will decline and the city will be in collapse," Cheremin remarked.

The Moscow city government official also praised the work of companies that have shifted their business online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cheremin, turnover for online services has risen between 25 and 50 percent from June to September.

"That shows that we are in the process of the recovery," the Moscow city official said.

The deputy mayor of Moscow for economic policy, Vladimir Efimov, told Sputnik in an interview on Friday that the Russian capital's government had expanded its business support package by a further 5 billion rubles, bringing the overall total offered since the start of the pandemic to 90 billion rubles ($1.16 billion).

Efimov added that from October 5, one-half of Moscow government staffers will begin working from home due to the spike in new COVID-19 infections.