Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Receive Russian Gas via Shortest Route, Nord Stream 2

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commented on Friday on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction: she expressed hope that millions of European consumers will be receiving Russian gas via the shortest route already in the near future.

"It is obvious for everyone, including Nord Stream 2 opponents who desperately opposed its construction, that it is impossible to stop it. So, it is time to stop putting obstacles in the way of this important project. Time has come to agree on reasonable and mutually beneficial parameters for the gas pipeline operation. The timing of the start of commercial deliveries depends on the position of the German regulator. We expect that millions of European consumers will soon be able to receive Russian gas via the shortest, the most economically advantageous and the most environment-friendly route," Zakharova said.