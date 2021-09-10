UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Receive Russian Gas Via Shortest Route, Nord Stream 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Moscow Hopes Europe Will Soon Receive Russian Gas via Shortest Route, Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, commented on Friday on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction: she expressed hope that millions of European consumers will be receiving Russian gas via the shortest route already in the near future.

"It is obvious for everyone, including Nord Stream 2 opponents who desperately opposed its construction, that it is impossible to stop it. So, it is time to stop putting obstacles in the way of this important project. Time has come to agree on reasonable and mutually beneficial parameters for the gas pipeline operation. The timing of the start of commercial deliveries depends on the position of the German regulator. We expect that millions of European consumers will soon be able to receive Russian gas via the shortest, the most economically advantageous and the most environment-friendly route," Zakharova said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Nord Gas Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

25 minutes ago
 Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

57 minutes ago
 Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On Wa ..

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

57 minutes ago
 Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal Wi ..

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.