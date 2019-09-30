Moscow Hopes for Progress in Russian-US Business Consultative Council Creation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia hopes for progress in creation of the Russian-US business consultative council, on which the countries' leaders have agreed, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Russia's International Affairs newspaper

"We have plans to launch a business dialogue in the Russian-US context, as we call it, namely, to create a business consultative council. The presidents revisited this topic during their meeting in Japan's Osaka this year. I believe progress is possible," Ryabkov said.

He noted that Russian and US business circles represented in the council should provide to the countries' governments recommendations on creating better conditions for investment and business.