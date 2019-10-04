UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Hosts Russian-Philippine Business Forum On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Moscow Hosts Russian-Philippine Business Forum on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian and Philippine officials and business executives will gather in Moscow on Friday for a business forum attended by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Russian-Philippine Business Forum is organized by Philippines's Department of Trade and Industry, Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Russia-ASEAN Business Council.

The forum is timed to president Duterte's five-day visit to Russia, his second trip since he took office in 2016. Duterte has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks and attended a discussions club in Sochi.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Philippines Chamber 2016 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

11 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

11 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

11 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.