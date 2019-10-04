Moscow Hosts Russian-Philippine Business Forum on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian and Philippine officials and business executives will gather in Moscow on Friday for a business forum attended by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Russian-Philippine Business Forum is organized by Philippines's Department of Trade and Industry, Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Russia-ASEAN Business Council.

The forum is timed to president Duterte's five-day visit to Russia, his second trip since he took office in 2016. Duterte has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks and attended a discussions club in Sochi.