Moscow, Kiev Should Comply With Terms Of Gas Transit Agreement - French Foreign Ministry

Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Moscow, Kiev Should Comply With Terms of Gas Transit Agreement - French Foreign Ministry

Russia and Ukraine should comply with the terms of the gas transit agreement, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russia and Ukraine should comply with the terms of the gas transit agreement, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday national energy giant Gazprom's management considered it more profitable for the company to pay a fine to Ukraine and increase the volume of gas deliveries to Europe through new systems, but this is not necessary.

"We took note of this statement," a ministry representative told reporters when asked to comment on Putin's remark.

"Gazprom and Ukraine have an agreement on gas transit. The sides should comply with its terms," the diplomat added.

