Moscow, Kiev to Reset Reciprocal Claims to Zero Jan 1, Asset Freezes to Be Lifted - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine have agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting January 1 and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol on December 20 to secure Russian gas transit after expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Naftogaz, and anti-monopoly disputes with the Ukrainian government by December 29.

"We have agreed [to start] from scratch on January 1, reciprocal claims will be reset to zero and asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims will be lifted," Novak said.