UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Kiev To Reset Reciprocal Claims To Zero Jan 1, Asset Freezes To Be Lifted - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:02 PM

Moscow, Kiev to Reset Reciprocal Claims to Zero Jan 1, Asset Freezes to Be Lifted - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting January 1 and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine have agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting January 1 and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol on December 20 to secure Russian gas transit after expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Naftogaz, and anti-monopoly disputes with the Ukrainian government by December 29.

"We have agreed [to start] from scratch on January 1, reciprocal claims will be reset to zero and asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims will be lifted," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia January December Gas All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Two arrested involved in attack on anti-polio team ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand lose early wickets as Australia take c ..

3 minutes ago

Textile group exports increases 4.68% in first fiv ..

7 minutes ago

Two new polio cases take total count to 81 in KP

7 minutes ago

S. Korean builder takes control of Asiana Airlines ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan Offers Condolences t ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.