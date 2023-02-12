UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Manama Mull Creating Grain, Gas Hubs In Bahrain - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Moscow, Manama Mull Creating Grain, Gas Hubs in Bahrain - Russian Ambassador

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia and Bahrain are considering proposals for the creation of grain and gas hubs, as well as a plant for the production of Russian vaccines in the middle Eastern country, Russian Ambassador to Manama Alexey Skosyrev told Sputnik.

"Interested authorized agencies of Russia and Bahrain continue to study proposals for the implementation of a number of major flagship projects. These include the project of a grain hub, a gas hub and a plant for the production of Russian vaccines," the ambassador said.

A possibility of creating a grain hub in Bahrain was discussed in the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade four years ago, but the project have never been implemented.

