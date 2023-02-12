Moscow, Manama Mull Creating Grain, Gas Hubs in Bahrain - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Russia and Bahrain are considering proposals for the creation of grain and gas hubs, as well as a plant for the production of Russian vaccines in the middle Eastern country, Russian Ambassador to Manama Alexey Skosyrev told Sputnik.

"Interested authorized agencies of Russia and Bahrain continue to study proposals for the implementation of a number of major flagship projects. These include the project of a grain hub, a gas hub and a plant for the production of Russian vaccines," the ambassador said.

A possibility of creating a grain hub in Bahrain was discussed in the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade four years ago, but the project have never been implemented.