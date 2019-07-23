Moscow, Minsk Close to Finalizing Agreement on Tariff for Russian Oil Transit - Novak

Moscow and Minsk are close to finalizing their agreement on tariff for Russian oil transit through Belarus and will continue negotiations later in the week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Moscow and Minsk are close to finalizing their agreement on tariff for Russian oil transit through Belarus and will continue negotiations later in the week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"We should continue this conversation this week. In general, we are close to reaching agreement," Novak told reporters.