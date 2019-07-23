- Home
- Business
- News
- Moscow, Minsk Close to Finalizing Agreement on Tariff for Russian Oil Transit - Novak
Moscow, Minsk Close To Finalizing Agreement On Tariff For Russian Oil Transit - Novak
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:20 PM
Moscow and Minsk are close to finalizing their agreement on tariff for Russian oil transit through Belarus and will continue negotiations later in the week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday
ASTRAKHAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Moscow and Minsk are close to finalizing their agreement on tariff for Russian oil transit through Belarus and will continue negotiations later in the week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
"We should continue this conversation this week. In general, we are close to reaching agreement," Novak told reporters.