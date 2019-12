Moscow, Minsk Sign Budget for Oil Delivery to Belarus in 2020 - Energy Ministry Source

Moscow and Minsk signed off on an indicative budget for Russian oil delivery to Belarus in 2020, a source from the Russian Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Next year's budget has been signed," the source said, without specifying the volume of oil that was agreed to be delivered.

According to another source, the volume of oil to be delivered from Russia to Belarus in 2020 will remain as in 2019 at 24 million tonnes.