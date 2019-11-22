Moscow and Mumbai plan to develop multidimensional cooperation with the priority given to transport, water purification and urban development, the press service of the Moscow Department for External Economic and International Relations said in a press release on Friday

The department's head, Sergey Cheremin, delivered an address earlier in the day at the Moscow-Mumbai economic cooperation conference within the framework of Russia Days in India. According to his estimates, direct foreign investments in Moscow's budget total an approximate $250 billion.

"As for India, the amount of direct investments is not so large, an approximate $120 million. But what is more important is that dozens of Indian companies from different economic sectors work in [Russia], among them companies producing pharmaceuticals, IT and microelectronics, as well as companies from service industries," Cheremin was quoted by the press service as saying.

Cheremin briefed the Mumbai state and business representatives on Moscow's priority development areas, namely transport, renovation of decrepit housing, and development of public spaces, among others.

He added that Moscow and Mumbai might agree on a road map for urban cooperation in the near future.

"We would like to launch a partnership with Mumbai, specifically to consider a cooperation program with the city not only in the financial sphere but also in urban planning and development, development of transport and of public spaces. Moscow has a lot to share," Cheremin added.

Moscow's experience in urban development, particularly smart city projects, is indeed of interest in India, Greater Mumbai Municipal Commissar Praveen Pardeshi said.

"Moscow's experience in developing 'smart city' systems, preserving cultural heritage, as well as [experience] in public transport and water purification, is of interest for us," Pardeshi said.

According to the commissar, Mumbai is especially struggling to preserve its historic monuments and seeks to emulate the experience of Moscow which "treats the preservation of cultural heritage very seriously." In the same vein, Pardeshi proposed to develop direct collaboration between the museums of Moscow and Mumbai for the two nations to learn more about each other's culture.

Moscow Days in Mumbai conclude on Friday.