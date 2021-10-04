Moscow Never Rejected Possibility to Have Direct Gas Supplies Contracts With Kiev- Kremlin

Russian gas giant Gazprom has never rejected the possibility to have direct gas supplies contracts with Ukraine, this is just a matter of expediency and this can be discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom has never rejected the possibility to have direct gas supplies contracts with Ukraine, this is just a matter of expediency and this can be discussed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Gazprom has never rejected this possibility. Gazprom has been, remains and will be a reliable gas supplier. All this is a topic for negotiations, this is a matter of economic feasibility for the company," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Moscow is ready to consider negotiations with Kiev on direct gas supplies.