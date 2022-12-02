UrduPoint.com

Moscow Observing Positive Dynamics In Russian-Uzbek Trade In 2022 - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Moscow Observing Positive Dynamics in Russian-Uzbek Trade in 2022 - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Moscow has noted the positive momentum in Russia-Uzbekistan trade in 2022 and believes it is important to launch new projects in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, transport infrastructure and agriculture, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

Mishustin is paying a working visit to Uzbekistan from December 1-2 to take part in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Russian joint commission of heads of government.

"Russia is one Uzbekistan's main trade partners. In 2021, we overtook China and topped the list of the republic's foreign trade partners with a share of 18% (of its trade). We are seeing good dynamics this year as well," Mishustin said at a business forum in Samarkand.

The prime minister called for preserving the positive dynamics in trade with Uzbekistan and said it was important to launch promising new industrial cooperation projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Moscow Russia China Agriculture Visit Uzbekistan December From Government Share

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

22 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

1 hour ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

1 hour ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

2 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.