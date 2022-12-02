Moscow Observing Positive Dynamics in Russian-Uzbek Trade in 2022 - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Moscow has noted the positive momentum in Russia-Uzbekistan trade in 2022 and believes it is important to launch new projects in mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, transport infrastructure and agriculture, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

Mishustin is paying a working visit to Uzbekistan from December 1-2 to take part in the third meeting of the Uzbek-Russian joint commission of heads of government.

"Russia is one Uzbekistan's main trade partners. In 2021, we overtook China and topped the list of the republic's foreign trade partners with a share of 18% (of its trade). We are seeing good dynamics this year as well," Mishustin said at a business forum in Samarkand.

The prime minister called for preserving the positive dynamics in trade with Uzbekistan and said it was important to launch promising new industrial cooperation projects.