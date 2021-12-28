UrduPoint.com

Moscow On Possible US Sanctions Against Public Debt: Market Adapting To New Conditions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Moscow on Possible US Sanctions Against Public Debt: Market Adapting to New Conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The market is functioning taking into account possible sanctions of the United States and is adapting to new conditions, Dmitry Birichevsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation, told Sputnik, when commenting on possible US measures against Russian sovereign debt.

"The Russian economy has long operated in conditions of increased sanctions risks ... as a result of the imposition of sanctions, there is no significant change in market dynamics. To say it differently, the market is already functioning, taking into account the potential additional anti-Russian illegitimate restrictive measures by the United States and is successfully adapting to the new conditions," the diplomat said.

