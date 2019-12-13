Moscow on Talks With Ukraine: Russia to Ensure Europe Is Not Left Without Gas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Little time is left to resolve the gas dispute between Russia and Ukraine , but Russia will do everything possible to ensure that Europe is not left without gas , Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik Friday.

Pankin attended a meeting of the foreign ministerial council of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), held in Athens in connection with Greece's presidency in the BSEC.

"As you understand, this question has no relation to the work of the BSEC.

.. We have little time left and there are certain positive signals. There are also restraining signals," he said when asked if the Ukraine-Russia gas dispute could be over by the end of the year and if it would be possible to avoid crises.

"I think Russia, as a reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe for decades, will do everything in its power so that Europe is not left without gas. And I think that Ukrainian colleagues will also not be selfish about this issue," Pankin said.