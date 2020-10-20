UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Plans To Keep Industry Open Amid Covid Spike - Deputy Mayor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Moscow Plans to Keep Industry Open Amid Covid Spike - Deputy Mayor

Moscow is not planning on closing down any manufacturing companies or other industrial facilities amid the increase in new coronavirus infections, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Moscow is not planning on closing down any manufacturing companies or other industrial facilities amid the increase in new coronavirus infections, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said Tuesday.

"As for the industry, we are not considering closing them down at all, because the industry has shown its efficiency and ability to comply with epidemiological requirements," Efimov said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the deputy mayor, most companies comply with the new rules.

On Monday, Moscow reported 5,376 new infections in 24 hours. According to the officials, as of Monday, 327 people were on artificial lung ventilation in the capital. A day earlier, Moscow recorded 4,610 new cases. According to the capital's response center, the number new cases grew by 20 percent in one week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Vladimir Putin All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Disgraceful acts by so-called politicians at Mazar ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's Lombardy region to impose virus curfew

2 minutes ago

S. Korean Minister, US Commander Reiterate Calls f ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China Approve Plan on Cooperation Between ..

3 minutes ago

Country sees 140 pc increase in COVID mortality ra ..

3 minutes ago

Political actors staging drama to save corruption: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.