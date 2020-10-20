Moscow Plans to Keep Industry Open Amid Covid Spike - Deputy Mayor

Moscow is not planning on closing down any manufacturing companies or other industrial facilities amid the increase in new coronavirus infections, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Moscow is not planning on closing down any manufacturing companies or other industrial facilities amid the increase in new coronavirus infections, Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov said Tuesday.

"As for the industry, we are not considering closing them down at all, because the industry has shown its efficiency and ability to comply with epidemiological requirements," Efimov said, as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to the deputy mayor, most companies comply with the new rules.

On Monday, Moscow reported 5,376 new infections in 24 hours. According to the officials, as of Monday, 327 people were on artificial lung ventilation in the capital. A day earlier, Moscow recorded 4,610 new cases. According to the capital's response center, the number new cases grew by 20 percent in one week.