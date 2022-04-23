MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Russia agreed to delay Belarusian loan payments of over $1 billion for over a year as a friendly gesture, Belarusian Finance Minister Yury Seliverstau said on Friday.

"Regarding the Russian Federation, we have been essentially given a deferment of payments for a year... And we currently are not paying over $1 billion, which we had to do. This was a friendly gesture from our partners," Seliverstau told the Belarus 1 broadcaster, saying that the period could actually be longer than a Calendar year.

The minister also said that the issue of a technical default due to Western sanctions interfering with servicing of Minsk's state debt is unlikely to become "some kind of a major issue.

"

"We have resources, we are ready to settle payments if the other side that must accept them under the agreements is ready to do so and a foreign banking system is ready," Seliverstau added.

On February 24, Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries and their allies have accused Minsk of assisting Moscow in the operation and participating in hostilities on the Russian side, imposing sanctions on both countries.