Moscow Ready For Fair Competition On European Gas Market - Russian Ambassador

Moscow Ready for Fair Competition on European Gas Market - Russian Ambassador

Moscow is ready for competition on the European gas market on the condition that it be fair and healthy, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik in an interview released on Monday

Russia carefully fulfills its obligations. Its partners understand this. But the issue of unfair competition is absolutely obvious ... Russia is ready for competition, but on a normal, healthy basis, without unscrupulous approaches," the ambassador said, asked about European partners' interest in the TurkStream gas pipeline project.

"Russia carefully fulfills its obligations. Its partners understand this. But the issue of unfair competition is absolutely obvious ... Russia is ready for competition, but on a normal, healthy basis, without unscrupulous approaches," the ambassador said, asked about European partners' interest in the TurkStream gas pipeline project.

The TurkStream twin pipeline will provide Russian gas to Turkey, and southern and southeastern Europe. The project is expected to have a maximum annual capacity of 1.1 trillion cubic feet. According to the project's operator, Russian oil giant Gazprom, the pipeline should begin working in late 2019.

In mid-June, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said that the project's implementation would help to boost Europe's energy security.

