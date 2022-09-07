Moscow Ready to Resume Oil Supplies to North Korea If Pyongyang Requests- Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Moscow is ready to resume supplies of oil and oil products to North Korea, which were stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, if Pyongyang requests, Director of the Russian foreign ministry's First Asian Department Georgiy Zinoviev told Sputnik.

Pyongyang suspended the import of Russian energy, along with other items, in 2020 as part of measures to counter the coronavirus.

"If the North Korean partners are ready to restore trade flows, we will resume supplies of oil and oil products in the appropriate volumes," Zinoviev said.