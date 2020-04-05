UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Region Gas Blast Death Toll Up To 3 After 1 More Body Found - Emergencies Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Moscow Region Gas Blast Death Toll Up to 3 After 1 More Body Found - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The total number of fatalities in Saturday's Moscow Region gas blast in a five-story residential house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo has reached three people, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"Another body was found under the debris at 21:13 [18:13 GMT]," the ministry's press service said.

The regional ministry branch said that the bodies are of two women and one male.

The number of those injured remains at six people.

The second body was pulled from under the debris earlier in the day.

The blast occurred earlier in the day when a gas boiler exploded in one of the apartments on the third floor of the building, making a section of apartments collapse between the third and fifth floors.

The blast has destroyed five apartments completely and 10 others partially. Some 200 residents have been temporarily lodged in the nearby school and have been provided with conditions for self-isolation amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Criminal proceedings have be initiated after the incident, with police investigating suspected inadequate safety standards. Investigators will be looking into the work of the utilities company that serviced the building.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Police Moscow Russia Company Male Women Gas From

Recent Stories

UAE, UK sign MoU on transit flights for British ci ..

33 minutes ago

Four children killed, one injured in Hangu wall co ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Canada Nears 13,000 - ..

2 minutes ago

Inquiry committee finds low procurement, weak asse ..

2 minutes ago

4271 screened for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Spain to extend lockdown, as deaths down for secon ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.