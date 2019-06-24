Moscow Regrets EU Move to Extend Economic Sanctions Against Russia for Another 6 Months

The European Union's move to prolong economic sanctions against Russia for another six months is regrettable, since this is another missed opportunity to improve the situation in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The European Union's move to prolong economic sanctions against Russia for another six months is regrettable, since this is another missed opportunity to improve the situation in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.

EU leaders agreed on June 20 to extend economic sanctions, targeting Russian financial, energy and defense sectors, for six months beyond July 31 over alleged lack of progress in implementation of Minsk accords on settling the crisis in the east of Ukraine.

"There is no need to repeat that the decision to extend sectorial sanctions again, under the cynical pretext of non-compliance with Minsk agreements, is only regrettable. This is another missed opportunity to make the situation on the European continent healthier," Grushko said.

The minister added that the decision would affect EU business circles and citizens and stressed that Russia was still ready to restore cooperation with the bloc.